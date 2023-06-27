TDK Launches Industry’s Smallest Thin-Film Common Mode Filters for High-Speed Differential Transmission Applications

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

TDK Corporation announced its new TCM0403T series of noise reduction common mode filters designed to meet the increasing high-speed of interface differential transmission signals in digital electronic equipment. Per the company, the new series features the smallest size common mode filter measured at 0.45 x 0.3 x 0.23 mm - L x W x H size.

Mass production of the product series began this month, June 2023 and includes the TCM0403T-200-2P-T210 and TCM0403T-080-2P-T210 products which enable a differential insertion loss cutoff frequency of 8 GHz or higher, and support transfer speeds up to a maximum of 12 Gbps.

Additionally, the company has improved the common mode attenuation in this series, an important index for noise countermeasures, with the TCM0403T-200-2P-T210 offering a high common mode attenuation of 42 dB at 2.4 GHz, and the TCM0403T-080-2P-T210 products providing a high common mode attenuation of 34 dB at 5.0 GHz.

The products in the series feature a coil conductor pattern designed using TDK’s proprietary fine patterning, which uses a thin-film production method and applies a technology developed through the development of TDK's magnetic heads.

TDK will continue to develop small-sized thin-film common mode filters and provide services contributing to the quality improvement of wireless communication systems to control radiation and exogenous noise in the differential transmission lines that are expected to increase in speed in the future.

Main applications:

High-speed interface for smartphones, tablets, wearable devices, etc.

USB3.0/3.1/3.2, HDMI2.0/2.1, Display port/eDP, MIPI D-PHY

