Fairview Microwave Reveals 5G Outdoor-rated Omnidirectional Antennas

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by Fairview Microwave Inc. New Omni Antennas Are Designed for High Performance in Extreme Weather

Fairview Microwave Inc. released a new series of 5G outdoor-rated omnidirectional antennas that cover 4G, 5G, LTE and CBRS bands.

Fairview’s 5G omni antennas offer range extension and simple deployment to build out WLAN and cellular communications networks as well as private networks. Included with the antennas are heavy-duty steel mast mounting brackets for rapid deployment and feature low-cost polycarbonate or ABS options. The polycarbonate and fiberglass radomes are rated to over 120 mph wind loading.

They feature Type-N connectors and are suitable for SISO or MIMO operation.

Models that support 2x2 and 4x4 MIMO configurations ensure double and quadruple data speeds in comparison to single-input antennas.

The small form factor antennas provide a wide coverage as needed and when traditional base station antennas are large and carry a higher cost impact. The new sereis of antennas support 6, 7, 8, and 10 dBi gain, and are offered with fiberglass radomes (PRO series).

“We’ve designed our new line of 5G omni antennas to cover all of your wireless networking needs. This includes broad coverage for rural areas and other areas that are typically difficult to cover. Not only are they technically superior to traditional base station antennas, they’re also economical and highly reliable,” said Kevin Hietpas, Antenna Product Line Manager.

For more information, please visit fairviewmicrowave.com.