Fixposition Releases Vision-RTK 2 for High-Precision Positioning

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Fixposition, a Swiss technology company providing high-precision positioning solutions, announced a centimeter-level positioning sensor, the Vision-RTK 2.

The low-power and compact, industrial-grade device is ideal for autonomous delivery and logistics vehicles, agriculture, mowing and landscaping machines, as well as any other application where precise, uninterrupted positioning must always be available everywhere.

"As vehicles and machines become increasingly autonomous, they must safely and precisely negotiate complex routes, even where global positioning satellite visibility is degraded or blocked," said Dr. Zhenzhong Su, CEO and Co-founder of Fixposition, "With Vision-RTK 2, these applications are becoming possible. Our deep sensor fusion technology combines satellite GNSS technology with advanced computer vision and machine learning. It delivers a best-in-class solution at the right price-point for applications where centimeter to decimeter-level accuracy is not only crucial but must be available under all conditions."

"We are using a global optimization-based sensor fusion technique that is much more robust and powerful than traditional Kalman filters" said Lukas Meier, CTO and Co-founder of Fixposition, "our computer vision-based dead reckoning technology has clear advantages over purely IMU based products."

Check out the product announcement and watch a short video demonstrating the Vision-RTK 2 positioning sensor's superior performance vs. traditional technologies in a GNSS degraded environment.

For more information, visit: www.fixposition.com/product