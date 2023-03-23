ICYMI: embedded world 2023

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, Tom Burke, Global Strategic Advisor for CC-Link Partner Association, also known as the CLPA, joins us again to discuss the impact of TSN technology on IT/OT convergence.

Then, Rich and Vin are discussing TinyML and its growing popularity, how it differs from the machine learning tools we’ve used prior, and how it’s being used today.

But first, Brandon and Rich recap their recent trip to Nuremberg to attend embedded world 2023. The two discuss the attendance, some of their favorite up and coming technologies and trends, and the companies they think are making the most headway this year.