When Supply Chain Issues Reach Their Source & A Farewell to 3G

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, Brandon and Rich are addressing the increasingly political aspect of the semiconductor supply chain issues running rampant across the globe, and the danger of those issues reaching all the way up to the semiconductor manufacturing equipment itself.

Next, Associate Editor Tiera Oliver is joined by Pat Wilbur, Hologram CTO and Co-Founder, to talk about the retirement of 3G networks by some of the U.S.’s largest wireless carriers, also known as the 3G sunset.

Finally, Assistant Editor Taryn Engmark will be providing a breakdown of three must-know secure IT technologies to fill out a good Industry 4.0-ready toolbox.



For more information about Hologram's cellular connectivity options for the IoT, visit: https://www.hologram.io/