ICYMI: Embedded Insights Episode 9

It’s Friday March 21, 2025 and I’m Ken Briodagh, Editor in Chief of Embedded Computing Design and these are our top highlights from NVIDIA GTC.

First up, I took a look at Lenovo’s computer vision technology and all it’s AI-assisted Machine vision solutions. The next segment came from Delta and the company’s cyberphysical production line made up of AI-driven robotics and GPU-powered HPC from Delta. At the Asus booth, I got into the company’s HPC solutions, and its liquid cooled powerful servers. Vertiv is another server solutions company, and we looked at its newly announced server facility load-in solution.

Finally, we visited NVIDIA’s gigantic and mobbed footprint in the expo hall. We quickly looked at the Quantum computing, AI manufacturing, and lots more.

See you next week.