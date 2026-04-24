ICYMI Ep 59: MicroelectronicsUS, NTX, Pickering, BrainChip, TQ Systems, Edge Impulse

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Hello Embedded Professionals, Engineers, and Developers! Welcome to In Case You Missed it, the weekly news show all about Embedded technologies and solutions from Embedded Computing Design.

It’s Friday April 24, 2026, I’m Ken Briodagh, Editor in Chief of Embedded Computing Design, and I’ve been in Austin Texas all week at Microelectronics US, a new show for embedded technologies.

The show took place at the Palmer Event Center in Austin and though the show was small, it was mighty. A good group of companies had booths, some showing some great demos and interesting technologies. In the video I give you a little look at what you might have missed, if you didn’t make it to the show.

In the NTX booth, I looked into their brand new demo for Octalux, a UX/UI platform for managing motor controls and a whole lot more.

Edge Impulse showcased some of its intelligent factory technology and I played with a visual inspection demo, while TQ Systems, a custom design house, displayed a computer vision solution designed to keep focus on the target.

Pickering gave me a personal demo of an excellent project management software platform that takes a lot of the busy work off engineer’s desks and lets them focus on core work. In the BrainChip booth, I got a look at the Akida 1500, which is an AI accelerator that's about to move into full production. The demo showcased object detection at high fidelity using only 300 milliwatts of power.

This episode is brought to you by the upcoming Automotive Technologies Virtual Conference.

The Automotive Technologies Virtual Conference will take place May 14 and will dig into embedded automotive technologies and trends with the help of expert speakers and industry leaders. There’s plenty of time to register, and you should, so visit embeddedcomputing.com/webcasts to join the audience. There is still limited room left for speakers to join the faculty, and if you think you or a colleague would be a good fit, please reach out at [email protected].

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See you next week, and have a great weekend.