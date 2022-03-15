ACAP at the Edge with Versal AI Edge Series
This white paper discusses the need for a multi-processing, hardware adaptable approach to AI-enabled edge computing and introduces Versal™ AI Edge adaptive compute acceleration platforms (ACAPs) for next generation autonomous systems. An architectural overview is provided, focusing on the platform’s hardware flexibility and groundbreaking AI engines for low power, low latency AI compute. The paper also takes a deep dive into automated drive, collaborative robotics, and autonomous drones to demonstrate the platform’s capabilities in accelerating real-world applications from sensor acquisition, to AI, to real-time control.