Embedded Computing Design

ACAP at the Edge with Versal AI Edge Series

March 15, 2022

Whitepaper


ACAP at the Edge with Versal AI Edge SeriesThis white paper discusses the need for a multi-processing, hardware adaptable approach to AI-enabled edge computing and introduces Versal™ AI Edge adaptive compute acceleration platforms (ACAPs) for next generation autonomous systems. An architectural overview is provided, focusing on the platform’s hardware flexibility and groundbreaking AI engines for low power, low latency AI compute. The paper also takes a deep dive into automated drive, collaborative robotics, and autonomous drones to demonstrate the platform’s capabilities in accelerating real-world applications from sensor acquisition, to AI, to real-time control.

Ready to view and download this whitepaper?













Read our Privacy Policy to understand what data we collect, why we collect it, and what we do with it. You may receive a request for your feedback from OpenSystems Media.

AI & Machine Learning
BrainChip and SiFive Partner to Deploy AI/ML Technology at the Edge

April 5, 2022

MORE
Healthcare
Image Provided by Analog Devices
Analog Devices Shrinks Size for Low-Power BioZ Monitoring

April 4, 2022

MORE
Security
Image Provided by NXP Semiconductors
NXP Releases Its New Certified EdgeLock Secure Authenticator 

April 1, 2022

MORE
Software & OS
Tech Two-Steps: Trends in RTOS & Linux, APEC & the Silicon Hills

April 1, 2022

MORE