Embedded Computing Design

Advantech Launches Embedded AI Systems and Platforms Powered by Intel Xeon D-1700/2700 Processors

By Chad Cox

March 11, 2022

News

Image Provided by Advantech

Advantech announces a range of embedded computing solutions featuring Intel Xeon D-1700/2700 processors. The launch comprises of the AIR-500D, the ARK-7060, MIC-790 edge AI servers, and the SOM-5993 COM Express and SOM-D580 COM-HPC server modules.

The new solutions are suitable for the following applications:

  • Machine vision
  • Medical and test equipment
  • Factory automation
  • AI
  • IoT

*(Editors Note: The following specifications and details were provided by Advantech)

AIR-500D - Powerful AI Edge Server

Advantech's AIR-500D Edge AI server leverages Intel® Xeon® D-1700 series processors with server intelligent management to empower high-end AI inference and training. It supports dual 350W PCIe x16 NVIDIA Quadro and Tesla graphics cards and software tools (CUDA, cuDNN, and TensorRT). AIR-500D features a massive up to 30TB RAID storage capacity via 4 x 2.5" SSDs and 4 x GbE and diverse I/O (4 x RS-232/422/485, 6 x USB 3.0, 1 x 16bit DIO) and M.2 B and E keys for wireless communication and NVMe modules. This solution provides versatile expansion slots for add-on cards (including video codec, 10 GbE and GigE/USB vision frame grabber) and built-in 1200W PSU for heavy CPU/GPU power. AIR-500D is a robust solution with wide operating temperature support (-10 ~ 50 °C; 14 ~ 122 °F), and is an excellent choice for machine automation, robotic AOI, and smart city applications that require a high-performance edge AI server.

ARK-7060 - High-performance Edge Server with IPMI Remote Management

Advantech's ARK-7060 is a high-performance edge server with multiple expansion slots and fast data transfer speeds that empower AI model training applications. It is equipped with Intel® Xeon® D-1700 series processor and 4 x DDR4 SODIMM sockets that support up to 128GB. ARK-7060 provides slots for PCI, PCIe x4, and PCIe x16 for up to 350W graphics card. Likewise, ARK-7060 supports up to 4 x 2.5" SATA III hard drive bays and delivers high data transfer rates via 10GbE ports and M.2 B key for 5G modules. ARK-7060 onboard BMC provides an IPMI architecture for remote management to enable real-time remote troubleshooting that reduces downtime.

SOM-5993 - Server Grade Rugged COM Express Module with Super Speed I/O

Advantech's SOM-5993 is equipped with the latest Intel® Xeon® D-1700 processors. It uses 10 Core and 67W TDP SoC to provide outstanding performance with super speed I/Os including PCIe Gen4 and 10GBASE-KR. Likewise, this COMe module supports up to 128GB ECC/Non-ECC memory for applications necessitating high bandwidth, low latency, and quick data transmission. SOM-5993 also offers TPM, rugged memory, and extended temperature options adaptable to outdoor applications in harsh environments (-40 ~ 85 °C;-40 ~185 °F). In addition, Advantech's patented thermal solutions enable low noise operation at 100% performance without throttling.

SOM-D580 - COM-HPC Server Module with Super Speed I/O & IPMB RC Ability

Advantech's SOM-D580 leverages the latest Intel® Xeon® D-2700 processors and is developed with a brand-new COM-HPC standard aimed at high-end computing applications. This solution provides up to 20 Cores and 118W TDP SoC. SOM-D580 delivers higher performance and more super speed I/Os than comparable solutions. This COM-HPC module supports up to 512GB ECC/Non-ECC memory and 25GBASE-KR Ethernet to empower edge AI servers, cloud storage, and high-end test equipment. SOM-D580 also offers 32 x lanes PCIe Gen4, 17 x lanes PCIe Gen3, and IPMB. These are suitable for applications requiring diverse expansion and remote-control capabilities. Advantech's patented thermal solutions allow the system to run without throttling and noise at 100% performance.

MIC-790 - Ruggedized, Fanless Edge Server for Edge Cloud Computing Services

MIC-790 is a fanless, ruggedized edge server equipped with the latest Intel® Xeon® D-2700 12 Core processor. MIC-790 supports wide operating temperatures and features a 2U short-depth form factor (-20 ~ 50 °C; -4 ~ 122 °F/350 mm; 13.77 in). MIC-790 can use its multi-core CPU and large memory capacity (up to 192 GB) to process virtual machines and containerized applications. When serving as an edge cloud computing center, MIC-790 benefits cloud to edge networks. It reduces the latency of edge applications dependent upon real-time information and increases data and communications security.

For further deatails, visit advantech.com.

Analog & Power
