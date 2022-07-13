A.I. Day - Call for Abstracts

Press Release

A.I. Day September 20th, 2022

AI takes on many meanings in the embedded space, from simple machine-learning algorithms at the Edge to full-blown deep learning, neural nets, analytics, predictive maintenance, data storage, and decision making in the Cloud. When combined with the IoT, AI can be a powerful tool for a designer.

Powered by Embedded Computing Design, AI Day is designed to drive awareness and thought leadership around the most compelling AI-related products and technologies that are currently of deep concern to the design community.

Submit your abstract now to [email protected].

The topics that will be covered this year include, but are not limited to:

AI at the Edge

Getting the Right Mix of CPU and GPU

AI and Vision: A Happy but Complex Marriage

Designing for AI at the Board/System Level

Know How and When to Use the Cloud

Intelligence Moves Out to the Endpoint

FORMAT

All session proposals must be educational and non-commercial in nature. Do not submit a proposal that promotes your company or its products. Sales pitches and/or product-centric presentations will not be considered for inclusion in the conference program. Most talks will have a duration of 30 minutes, which includes short intro and short Q&A with moderator.

SPEAKER GUIDELINES

Speakers will not be compensated for presenting. Accepted speakers will be required to sign and submit a speaker agreement and provide an electronic copy of their presentation by a specific date prior to the conference.

PROPOSAL WILL BE EVALUATED IN TERMS OF:

Importance of topic to conference attendees

Inclusion of a real-world example

Objective, educational, non-commercial content

Knowledge, experience, and presentation skills of the speaker

Submit your abstract (100 words or less) to Rich Nass at [email protected]. Include the title of talk, the abstract, and the suggested topic area. Submission deadline is August 23.

SPONSORSHIP

If you are interested in sponsoring A.I. Day, please contact Patrick Hopper at [email protected]