Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Simplify Designing Edge-Based AI | ClearBlade

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

February 19, 2025

Embedded Executive: Simplify Designing Edge-Based AI | ClearBlade

From a developer’s perspective, Edge AI is anything but simple. Any tools, software, etc., that can simplify the process of integrating this technology into a system is very welcome. 

That’s where ClearBlade comes in, with its framework that developers “design to,” using hardware, software, and even terminology that the design community is accustomed to. That process may seem vague and complex, but it needn’t be, as stated by Aaron Allsbrook, the Co-Founder and CTO of ClearBlade, in this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

 
 
Subscribe

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

More from Rich

Categories
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
Automotive
Image Credit: dissecto
dissecto's HydraLink Brings Cost-Effective and Efficient Automotive Ethernet to the Road

February 4, 2025

MORE
Healthcare
Optimizing Connectivity for Smart Medical Tools

February 3, 2025

MORE
Networking & 5G
Embedded Executive: The Evolution of a Wireless Standard, LoRa Alliance

February 5, 2025

MORE
HPC/Datacenters
Image Credit: DFI
CES 2025: DFI and DEEPX Pioneer Low-Power, High-Performance AI for Smart Cities

January 3, 2025

MORE