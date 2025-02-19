Embedded Executive: Simplify Designing Edge-Based AI | ClearBlade

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

From a developer’s perspective, Edge AI is anything but simple. Any tools, software, etc., that can simplify the process of integrating this technology into a system is very welcome.

That’s where ClearBlade comes in, with its framework that developers “design to,” using hardware, software, and even terminology that the design community is accustomed to. That process may seem vague and complex, but it needn’t be, as stated by Aaron Allsbrook, the Co-Founder and CTO of ClearBlade, in this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.