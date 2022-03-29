Flex Logix Announces Production Availability of InferX X1M Boards for Edge AI Vision Systems

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Flex Logix Technologies announced production availability of its InferX X1M boards. At roughly the size of a stick of gum, the new InferX X1M boards pack high performance inference capabilities into a low-power M.2 form-factor for space and power constrained applications such as robotic vision, industrial, security, and retail analytics.

Featuring Flex Logix’s InferX X1 edge inference accelerator, the InferX X1M board offers AI inference acceleration for advanced edge AI workloads such as Yolov5. The boards are optimized for large models and megapixel images at batch=1. This provides customers with the high-performance, low-power object detection, and other high-resolution image processing capabilities needed for edge servers and industrial vision systems.

The InferX X1M M.2 board fits within the low power requirements of the M.2 specification. To help its customers get to market, Flex Logix also provides a suite of software tools to accompany the boards. This includes tools to port trained ONNX models to run on the X1M, and a runtime framework to support inference processing within both Linux and Windows. Also included in the software tools is an InferX X1 driver with external APIs designed for applications to configure & deploy models, as well as internal APIs for handling low-level functions designed to control and monitor the X1M board.

For more information, visit: https://flex-logix.com