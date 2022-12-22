Is AI Taking Over Human Thoughts?

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Blog

When was the last time you thought, “I need to start up a brand centered on Jonathan Swift’s scatological themes and motifs?” If it was never, now you can – and better yet, using Squadhelp.com you can find available names for any idea you may have.

Going with my Jonathan Swift example, I typed in “Jonathan Swifts Scatological Themes” and Squadhelp.com, utilizing GPT-3 technology that merges crowdsourcing and AI, produced a litany of domain availabilities.

Domain suggestions included Defecate Darlings, StoolBucket, Skid Nation, and many more, some of which may not be appropriate to describe on this platform. To understand where this technology is currently and where it is heading let’s take a quick look at GPT-3 Technology.

Generative Pre-Trained Transformer

GPT stands for Generative Pre-Trained Transformer, and the GPT-3 technology is a language prediction model developed to be a neural network machine learning model qualifying data from the internet to generate any form of text. Designed by OpenAI, the solution delivers an abundance of applicable machine-generated text using a modest volume of input and converts the data into what the AI gleans will be the most efficient use. The environment is trained to decipher the immense conglomerate — that is, internet data — and connect patterns to provide adequate output.

The Collective Can Converse in Iambic Pentameter

GPT-3 is an open-source platform with availability under Apache 2.0 and has already been deployed in many environments including automated customer services and content generation, sentiment analysis, natural language processing (NLP), predictive modeling, machine translation, and more.

If you’ve ever wanted to write your own Shakespearean sonnets or be a wordsmith like the members of the Wu-Tang Clan, use cases for the GPT-3 technology include the ability to create items developed around specific styles of artists. Leveraging the AI technology and a few fragments of sample code, the solution will construct error-free workable text code.

Continuous innovation in GPT technology lends to beneficial applications in consumer areas with needs like education, healthcare, and business. And for more enjoyable use cases, the GPT-3 is being leveraged in the gaming industry for accurate chat dialog, quizzes, and graphics from text submissions.

Alas, let us not forget the fun mentioned earlier with Squadhelp.com. It was great using their website once I thought of something obscure, but interesting. There were some “Oh Feces!” and laughing out loud moments. The whole family enjoyed some laughs around the computer for sure. If not for practical purposes, it is fun to just put a phrase or random words in to get some laughs in for the day.

If you want to join the fun of utilizing GTP-3 AI technology with the assistance of Squadhelp.com, click here. Pick some random words. Don’t worry, no one is looking, you can make it anything you want.