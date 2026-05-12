Embedded Computing Design

Semidynamics and SiPearl Partner on European Rack-Scale AI Compute Platform

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

May 12, 2026

News

Image Credit: Semidynamics

Barcelona, Spain and Maisons‑Laffitte, France. Semidynamics and SiPearl are partnering to develop a European rack‑scale AI compute platform dedicated to large‑scale AI inference in the cloud. The companies offer a common goal of delivering an autonomous high‑performance energy‑efficient compute solution supporting European initiatives, both public and private, including AI Factory and Giga Factory applications.

“We are delighted to work with SiPearl and to offer a European CPU as part of our AI inference platform,” said Roger Espasa, CEO of Semidynamics. “Combining SiPearl’s high-performance CPU with Semidynamics’ RISC-V-based GPU/AI inference technology gives Europe a credible path towards sovereign, rack-scale AI infrastructure built around European-controlled compute,” said Roger Espasa, Semidynamics’ CEO.

In accordance with the partnership agreement, SiPearl’s Arm‑based CPU will deliver general‑purpose compute, orchestration, and data plane hosting, while Semidynamics’ RISC‑V‑based GPU/AI inference ASIC will be the main acceleration engine for AI inference workloads and empower future performance scaling.

The projected outcome is a rack-scale system delivering the density required for AI platforms. According to the press release, the rack design will be based on Open Compute Project (OCP) standards, supporting interoperability and alignment with established cloud and data center infrastructure practices.

Target Applications Include:

  • AI inference in the cloud, particularly the deployment of LLMs and retrieval‑augmented generation (RAG) pipelines
  • Enterprise‑scale inference in areas such as customer service automation and industrial analytics
  • Sovereign public sector workloads where data control and autonomy are essential

“SiPearl is thrilled to see the impact of years of work in the European Processor Initiative and the EU sovereign ecosystem come to fruition with this platform. It demonstrates the systematic progress that Semidynamics and SiPearl have made individually and collectively and will showcase the best of both companies, CPU and accelerator,” said Philippe Notton, SiPearl’s CEO and Founder.

For more information, visit semidynamics.com.

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Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.

He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.

Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education.

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