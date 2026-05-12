Semidynamics and SiPearl Partner on European Rack-Scale AI Compute Platform

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Semidynamics Barcelona, Spain and Maisons‑Laffitte, France. Semidynamics and SiPearl are partnering to develop a European rack‑scale AI compute platform dedicated to large‑scale AI inference in the cloud. The companies offer a common goal of delivering an autonomous high‑performance energy‑efficient compute solution supporting European initiatives, both public and private, including AI Factory and Giga Factory applications.

“We are delighted to work with SiPearl and to offer a European CPU as part of our AI inference platform,” said Roger Espasa, CEO of Semidynamics. “Combining SiPearl’s high-performance CPU with Semidynamics’ RISC-V-based GPU/AI inference technology gives Europe a credible path towards sovereign, rack-scale AI infrastructure built around European-controlled compute,” said Roger Espasa, Semidynamics’ CEO.

In accordance with the partnership agreement, SiPearl’s Arm‑based CPU will deliver general‑purpose compute, orchestration, and data plane hosting, while Semidynamics’ RISC‑V‑based GPU/AI inference ASIC will be the main acceleration engine for AI inference workloads and empower future performance scaling.

The projected outcome is a rack-scale system delivering the density required for AI platforms. According to the press release, the rack design will be based on Open Compute Project (OCP) standards, supporting interoperability and alignment with established cloud and data center infrastructure practices.

Target Applications Include:

AI inference in the cloud, particularly the deployment of LLMs and retrieval‑augmented generation (RAG) pipelines

Enterprise‑scale inference in areas such as customer service automation and industrial analytics

Sovereign public sector workloads where data control and autonomy are essential

“SiPearl is thrilled to see the impact of years of work in the European Processor Initiative and the EU sovereign ecosystem come to fruition with this platform. It demonstrates the systematic progress that Semidynamics and SiPearl have made individually and collectively and will showcase the best of both companies, CPU and accelerator,” said Philippe Notton, SiPearl’s CEO and Founder.

For more information, visit semidynamics.com.