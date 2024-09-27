The Road to embedded world North America: Edge Impulse Empowers Developers to Innovate Edge AI

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Edge Impulse

Join Edge Impulse at Embedded World North America to witness how it is transforming edge AI projects by empowering developers and ML engineers to build datasets (including with synthetic data), train models, and optimize libraries to run directly on device, from the smallest microcontrollers to gateways, with the latest neural accelerators (and everything in between).

Visit booth 1947, where Edge Impulse partner Advantech, will exhibit the iCAM540, an NVIDIA Jetson Orin-based camera featuring Edge Impulse software, as well as a basic machine learning model for defect detection using a small conveyor belt, and how simple it is to train a model and simplify hardware integration at the edge.

Edge Impulse: Simplifying Edge AI Development

Take any data, develop any model, and deploy to any target in three simple steps:

Build real-world datasets at scale (or bring your own)

Develop custom ML solutions fast

Deploy intelligent edge products

Train your models to run on any device, including edge gateways and industrial cameras running NVIDIA GPU hardware, as well as tiny, efficient microcontrollers.

Edge Impulse’s Edge Optimized Neural (EON) Compiler delivers models that run more consistently on device while decreasing RAM and flash usage. It supports a large variety of neural networks trained in TensorFlow or PyTorch, and a large selection of classical ML models trained in scikit-learn, LightGBM, or XGBoost. This ensures rapid execution of neural network models for real-time or near-real-time scenarios, all while maintaining accuracy and:

Up to 70% less RAM usage

Up to 40% less flash usage

Faster inference times

Reduced overall power consumption

The Edge Impulse Eon Tuner platform will enable you to select the edge-optimized NVIDIA TAO model for your use case and deploy on any efficient, low-cost edge devices, including MCUs, CPUs, and accelerators.

Edge Impulse operates within an innovative AI ecosystem featuring partners like NVIDIA, Arm, Nordic Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, Advantech, BrainChip, Alif, Synapse/Capgemini, among others aiding in accelerating development timelines from years to weeks.

Edge Impulse’s platform enables quick deployment of edge AI in manufacturing (predictive maintenance systems and instant anomaly detection) and healthcare, where its solutions are expanding on wearable devices that leverage Edge Impulse-developed models for ongoing, real-time health insights.

Please visit Edge Impulse at ew24 NA in Booth #1947, or visit edgeimpulse.com for more information.

