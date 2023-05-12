Cincoze is Bringing AIoT to You at Computex 2023

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Cincoze

Taipei, Taiwan. Cincoze will be demonstrating “The Diverse Applications of AIoT” while attending Computex 2023 from 30 May-2 June (Hall 1, K1015a). Available at its booth will be four main areas of interest that include, rugged embedded fanless computers, industrial panel PC, embedded GPU computers, and new products.

Rugged Embedded Fanless Computers: Diamond Product Line

The new DX-1200 leverages the Intel Alder Lake-S platform, and meets standards and certifications like UL, and E-mark. Included are CMI/CFM/MEC modules delivering additional I/Os. Protections Included in all seven series computers are wide temperature and wide voltage.

Industrial Panel PCs & Monitors: CRYSTAL Product Line

The CRYSTAL product line consists of six categories providing a range of options such as, display size, display ratio, touch mode, resolution, and brightness. The product line is designed for operating equipment and automation status monitoring, all in real-time.

Industrial panel PCs (CV-100/P series) and monitors (CV-100/M series)

Sunlight-readable panel PCs (CS-100/P series) and monitors (CS-100/M series)

Open frame panel PCs (CO-100/P series) and monitors (CO-100/M series)

Embedded GPU Computers: GOLD Product Line

The Gold product line consists of the GM-1000 and GP-3000 for intense AIoT solutions needing real-time image analysis for AI and machine vision environments.

The GM-1000 is equipped with an MXM GPU for space limiting machine vision applications

GP-3000 supports up to two full-length GPU cards for visual inspection or autonomous driving tasks.

New Products

The Cincoze DS-1400 and PCIe expansion is powered by the latest Intel Alder Lake-S carrying 1.35x performance improvement over previous generations. It has a customizable card retainer (patent number: I773359) utilized to fix PCI/PCIe expansion cards for stability in high-vibrating environments. Cincoze has repeatedly tested the safety and the product is UL certified.

For more information, visit cincoze.com.