Embedded Executive: Jaidev Amrite, Director of Product Management, SparkCognition

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Artificial intelligence is all the rage. Combine that with the huge amount of video that’s being captured. When you put these two phenomena together, you can (potentially) do some great things.

And those great things are done by making use of the analytics that comes from the video after running through an AI engine. Confused? I know that I was, and for that reason, I invited Jaidev Amrite, the Director of Product Management at SparkCognition to be my guest on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast. Jaidev explained what you can actually do and what it takes to get there.