Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Jaidev Amrite, Director of Product Management, SparkCognition

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

June 01, 2022

Embedded Executive: Jaidev Amrite, Director of Product Management, SparkCognition

Artificial intelligence is all the rage. Combine that with the huge amount of video that’s being captured. When you put these two phenomena together, you can (potentially) do some great things.

And those great things are done by making use of the analytics that comes from the video after running through an AI engine. Confused? I know that I was, and for that reason, I invited Jaidev Amrite, the Director of Product Management at SparkCognition to be my guest on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast. Jaidev explained what you can actually do and what it takes to get there.

 
Richard Nass' key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM's ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM's Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

