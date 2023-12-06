Embedded Executive: The Ecosystem For AI Is Ready, Renesas

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

When it comes to the ecosystem, particularly around AI, you need all the parts to be available if you want to develop a system. We know that ecosystems forever continue to evolve, but it’s safe to dive into the waters at this point, according to Mohammed Dogar, the Vice President and Head of Global Business Development and Ecosystem at Renesas Electronics. In this week’s Embedded Executive podcast, we discuss, among other things, how the I ecosystem has evolved, and what users can expect at this point.