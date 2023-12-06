Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: The Ecosystem For AI Is Ready, Renesas

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

December 06, 2023

Embedded Executive: The Ecosystem For AI Is Ready, Renesas

When it comes to the ecosystem, particularly around AI, you need all the parts to be available if you want to develop a system. We know that ecosystems forever continue to evolve, but it’s safe to dive into the waters at this point, according to Mohammed Dogar, the Vice President and Head of Global Business Development and Ecosystem at Renesas Electronics.  In this week’s Embedded Executive podcast, we discuss, among other things, how the I ecosystem has evolved, and what users can expect at this point.

 
Subscribe

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

More from Rich

Categories
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
Debug & Test
Image Credit: IAR
IAR Supports NXP Semiconductors’ S32M2

December 1, 2023

MORE
Healthcare
Engineering Hero: Treating Brain Cancer by Targeting Mutated Neural Pathways

December 5, 2023

MORE
Security
Back to Basics: Malware Maketh the Machine

December 6, 2023

MORE
Software & OS
Is It “Penny Wise” to Use Free Tools?

November 20, 2023

MORE