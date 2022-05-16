Product of the Week: Lanner Electronics’ Falcon H8 PCIe AI Accelerator Card

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Intelligent edge computing appliances frequently demand AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology. When it comes to applications that require intelligent video analysis operating at the edge, having access to an AI accelerator card that can offer offload CPU loading and the instant ability to plug into intelligent transport systems (ITS), smart cities, smart retail, and Industry 4.0 applications to improve performance, is ideal for these compute-intensive operations.

The Hailo-8 AI-powered PCIe accelerator card, the Falcon H8, from Lanner Electronics offers scalability, low-cost performance, and low power consumption for devices such as NVRs and edge boxes, industrial gateways and PCs, and industrial and commercial robots. One of the main takeaways of the Falcon H8 card is the 156 tera operations per second (TOPS) which enables the use of deep learning applications on edge servers.

Falcon H8 PCIe AI Accelerator Card in Action

The Falcon H8 accommodates 4 to 6 Hailo-8 high-density AI processors in a modular PCIe FHHL form factor. The solution supports multiple deep learning architectures such as Hailo Model Zoo, providing advanced deep learning models, and Hailo TAPAAS (Template APPlications And Solutions AI Applications), an infrastructure for edge applications.

Hailo TAPPAS offers:

A suite of out-of-the-box AI applications;

Pretrained applications across a variety of categories and industries;

A ‘bring-your-own-model and run it’ option;

Evaluation and reference designs.

Additionally, the Hailo AI Dataflow Compiler and standard PCIe single slot form-factor are included for easy hardware and software integration. The Hailo AI compiler features a profiler and emulator that support TensorFlow and ONNX formats.

The performance of the Falcon H8 demonstrates 8000 FPS of ResNet-50 and 1300 FPS of YOLOv5 for deep neural networks and object detection. The solution is also compatible for Intel x86, ARM processors, Linux OS, and Lanner x86 appliances.

Operating features include:

Power consumption: Typical: 35W

Temperature Operating: 0~70ºC (Commercial Grade), -40~85ºC (Industrial Grade)

Storage: -40~85ºC

Humidity 5% - 90% RH, Non-condensing

Dimension 167.65mm x 111.15mm without bracket

Getting Started with Falcon H8

The Hailo Model Zoo development tool includes an open-source repository available on GitHub. The library includes pre-trained models, a building and evaluation environment, and tasks in TensorFlow and ONNX.

For additional information on the Falcon H8 PCIe Accelerator Card, visit:

The press release: https://www.lannerinc.com/products/edge-ai-appliance/deep-learning-accelerators/falcon-h8

Datasheet: https://www.lannerinc.com/support/download-center/datasheets/category/35-intelligent-edge-appliances?download=556:falcon-h8-datasheet

PDF Brochure: https://www.lannerinc.com/support/download-center/brochures?download=366:iot-appliances

Product Insight Video: