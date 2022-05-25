Embedded Computing Design

Qeexo and Bosch Enable Developers to Build and Deploy Machine-Learning Algorithms to Bosch AI-Enabled Sensors

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

May 25, 2022

Image Courtesy of Bosch Sensortec

Qeexo, developer of the Qeexo AutoML, and Bosch Sensortec GmbH announced that machine learning algorithms created using Qeexo’s AutoML can now be deployed on Arduino Nicla Sense ME with Bosch BHI260AP and BME688 sensors.

Qeexo AutoML is an automated machine-learning (ML) platform that accelerates the development of tinyML models for the Edge.  

Bosch's BHI260AP self-learning AI sensor with integrated IMU, and BME688, a 4-in-1 gas sensor with AI, are designed to reduce overall system power consumption while supporting a wide range of applications for different segments of the IoT market. 

Using Qeexo AutoML, machine learning (ML) models–that would otherwise run on the host processor–can be deployed in and executed by BHI260AP and BME688. Its highly efficient machine learning models–that overcome traditional die-size-imposed limits to computational power and memory size–extend to applications are designed to transform and improve lives. For example, they can be used for: Monitoring environmental parameters, including humidity and Air Quality Index (AQI); and capturing information embedded in motion, such as person-down systems to fitness apps that check posture. These devices typically have a longer time between charges and provide actionable information.

For more information, visit: https://qeexo.com/ and https://www.bosch-sensortec.com/

AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
