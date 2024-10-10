Rugged Science: EVS-3000 FANLESS Rugged NVIDIA GPU Computer
October 10, 2024
Product
Product Description:
The EVS-3000 Series is a fanless AI computing platform built on the 14th Gen Intel Core i9, i7, i5, and i3 processors. Designed for high-performance applications, it boasts advanced connectivity options like USB Type-C, 2.5G LAN, and up to four PCIe slots for expansion. With support for up to 200W NVIDIA®️ or AMD graphics cards, it delivers exceptional computing power in a rugged and durable chassis, making it perfect for autonomous robotics, machine vision, public safety, and edge AI environments.
The EVS-3000 Series provides flexibility with eight distinct models, including the EVS-3400(F), EVS-3300(F), EVS-3200(F), and EVS-3100(F), offering scalable solutions to meet various project requirements. For seamless remote management, the series integrates Out-of-Band management with Allxon, ensuring efficient device control and increased productivity.
Highlights:
- Intel®️ Core™️ i9/i7/i5/i3 processors with R680E PCH, up to 65W TDP
- Supports 115W NVIDIA®️ Quadro®️/GeForce®️ MXM graphics with CUDA®️ cores
- Handles 2 NVIDIA®️/AMD graphics cards, max 200W total power
- 1 PCIe x16 (x8 signal), 1 PCIe x16 (x4 signal), 2 PCIe x8 (x4 signal)
- 2 front-access M.2, 2 2.5" SSD trays, 1 SIM socket for wireless
- USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 with 20Gbps max transfer speed
Product Website Link:https://www.ruggedscience.com/industrial-computers/nvidia-gpu-computers/evs-3000-fanless-rugged-nvidia-gpu-computer
Datasheet Link:https://www.ruggedscience.com/sites/default/files/products/downloads/EVS-3000_RS_web.pdf