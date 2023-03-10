Embedded Computing Design

Best in Show Nominee: Lexcomputech - NET-III 2I640DW-AI

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

March 10, 2023

Product

NET-III 2I640DW is a Palm size DIN-Rail computer with dimensions measuring just 35 x 110 x 135 mm. Features with Intel Elkhart Lake Atom® processor and M.2 Hailo-8 AI accelerator module make it as the excellent computing system to fulfill the needs of Edge AI applications. In addition, NET-III 2I640DW is packed full of interfaces including dual independent HDMI display, 2 port USB 3.0, 3 port 2.5G LAN and 2 COM port. NET-III 2I640DW a trusted solution for projects that require space-constrained edge computing applications for intelligent robotic control, smart traffic, smart medical, visual inspection and analysis.

Highlights:

Ultra compact Design

  • The compact form factor is suitable for use in space-constrained application.

Enable Next-Gen AI at the Edge

  • Built-in Hailo-8 AI Accelerator Module to offer the optimized edge workloads for AI deployments.

Rugged Design

  • Supports 9 to 24VDC wide voltage input and can withstand operating temperature between-20°C to +60°C in diverse industrial environments.

Flexible RAM and Storage,

  • Supports DDR4 SO-DIMM up to 32GB system memory & M.2 B Key 2242 slot can help users manage the most optimized deployment of the resilient AI system in their budget.

For more information, visit lex.com.tw/.

