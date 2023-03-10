Best in Show Nominee: Supermicro - Supermicro X13 Hyper-E

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Product

Supermicro's X13 Hyper-E brings top performance and flexibility of Supermicro’s flagship Hyper series to the edge with a dual 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors (up to 60 cores each) in a short -depth of 574mm (22.6”) 2U design for edge data and telco deployments. The system allows up to 8TB ECC DDR5 DRAM in 32 sockets. 8 PCIe Gen 5 expansion sockets (form 8x8 to 4x16) with three FHHL slots. Connectivity with 10, 25 and 100 Gbe network adapters. 6x 2.5” hot swap NVME drive bay in Raid 0/1/5/10 configuration. Redundant front access 2000W AC or DC power supplies.

The compact form factor, 2x60 cores with the intel 4th Generation Xeon Processor, ample expansion options, and powerful compute make the Hyper-E ideal for intelligent edge applications including AI Edge Inferencing, Machine learning including re-training on the Edge, as well as (local) Cloud,etwork Function Virtualization, Telco Data Center, and 5G Core/Edge use cases. The chassis allows up to 3 double-width / full length accelerator cards, enabling it to support most demanding AI workloads and most powerful cards like Nvidia A30 or Intel Flex170. Besides air cooling the CPU and GPU can be air cooled or liquid cooled.

