Edge Computing Boosts Retail Applications Through Improved Image Recognition

October 11, 2024

Whitepaper

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is increasingly becoming a vital tool in the retail industry, improving efficiency, personalizing customer experiences, and driving sales while enhancing security measures. 


Retailers are using AI to deliver tailored shopping experiences, optimize operations such as inventory management and dynamic pricing, and improve supply chain logistics.
Embedded computers at the Edge provide real-time decision-making and cost-effective solutions, optimizing operations across single stores or larger retail chains. However, complex data tasks may still require cloud-based processing for more intensive analytics and model training. Together, AI and Edge computing present a powerful combination for retailers to stay competitive in a fast-evolving market.

