Empowering Traffic Operators with AI Video Analytics

Whitepaper

While major highways and tunnels are already outfitted with various video surveillance cameras, traffic operators still struggle to monitor and improve roadways. But with deep learning-based image processing software deployed across the traffic management infrastructure, they can better identify safety incidents in real time.

In this article, system integrators will learn:

Why traffic operators can no longer rely on traditional computer vision technology

About using AI analytics to reduce false alarms and accurately detect issues

How to apply computer vision and AI to existing traffic infrastructure