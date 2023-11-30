MicroMax Computer Intelligence: M-Max HR 3U CU

Image Credit: MicroMax Computer Intelligence

The M-Max HR 3U CU high-performance rugged industrial computer provides reliable operation in tough environments. The fully-ruggedized 19/2"-type aluminum chassis is fanless and uses natural convection and conduction cooling to comply with MIL-STD-810 standards. COTS technology components allow configuring the M-Max HR 3U systems family to comply with a wide variety of airborne, marine and ground vehicle applications.

M‑Max HR 3U CU is a great solution for rapid development and deploy of machine vision and perception applications, as well as for quality inspection and security purposes. With all its capabilities the system will be a perfect fit for robotics and similar AI applications.

Delivering outstanding performance comparable to high-end desktop systems, it also features extended graphics capabilities, providing up to 6x HDMI outputs.

High performance Intel Xeon E3-1505L V5, 2.0-2.8 GHz

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti graphics controller

IP66 rated dust and moisture protection

Shock handling up to 40g, Vibration up to 2.5g

Product Website Link:https://www.micromax.com/catalog/systems-and-units/computers-for-harsh-environments/rugged-computer-systems/m-max-950-cu/

Datasheet Link:https://www.micromax.com/download.php?ID=10728&PID=3287

Buy It Now Link:https://www.micromax.com/catalog/systems-and-units/computers-for-harsh-environments/rugged-computer-systems/m-max-950-cu/?download=deny#:~:text=Quick-,quote,-To%20favorites

