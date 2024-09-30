Embedded Computing Design

Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, Collaborating with Raspberry Pi, Developed the Raspberry Pi AI Camera

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

September 30, 2024

Image Credit: Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation

Atsugi, Japan and Cambridge, United Kingdom. Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation (SSS) and Raspberry Pi Ltd revealed a collaboration developing the Raspberry Pi AI Camera leveraging SSS’s approx. 12.3 effective megapixel IMX500 intelligent vision sensor capable of on-chip AI image processing.

The camera works seamlessly with all Raspberry Pi single-board computers and facilitates the development of solutions with customary hardware, software, and  both libcamera and Picamera2 software libraries. 

“SSS and Raspberry Pi Ltd aim to provide Raspberry Pi users and the development community with a unique development experience,” said Eita Yanagisawa, General Manager, System Solutions Division, Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation. “I’m very excited to share SSS edge AI sensing technology with the world’s largest development community as the first fruits of our strategic partnership. We look forward to further collaboration with Raspberry Pi using our AITRIOS™ edge AI solution development and operations platform. We aim to make the most of AI cameras equipped with our image sensors in our collaborative efforts with Raspberry Pi.”

Highlights:

  • Sensor modes: 4,056(H) x 3,040(V) at 10 fps / 2,028(H) x 1,520(V) at 40 fps
  • Unit cell size: 1.55 µm x 1.55 µm
  • 76-degree FoV with manual/mechanical adjustable focus
  • Integrated RP2040 for neural network firmware management
  • Works with all Raspberry Pi models using only Raspberry Pi standard camera connector cable
  • Pre-loaded with MobileNetSSD model

“AI-based image processing is becoming an attractive tool for developers around the world,” said Eben Upton, CEO, Raspberry Pi Ltd. “Together with our longstanding image sensor partner Sony Semiconductor Solutions, we have developed the Raspberry Pi AI Camera, incorporating Sony’s image sensor expertise. We look forward to seeing what our community members are able to achieve using the power of the Raspberry Pi AI Camera.”

For more information, visit sony-semicon.com/en/index.html.

