DEEPX Will Visit Computex 2023
May 10, 2023
News
During Computex 2023, DEEPX will exhibit its AI chip solutions and edge AI technologies. CEO Lokwon Kim said, "I founded DEEPX to have fundamental AI semiconductor technology developed in my country and have been successful in developing AI semiconductor products that can be recognized in the global market."
Demos may include:
Hyundai Robotics Lab
- Driving robot and facial recognition algorithms
Jahwa Electronics
- High-performance camera modules
POSCO DX
- Smart factory solutions
In addition, Lokwon Kim said, "Ultimately, DEEPX aims to become a global company with a strong business expansion strategy based on the world's best technology in the global market. We will do our best to show our unique technology that we have been developing and commercializing for a long time."
For more information, visit deepxhub.com.