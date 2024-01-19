DevTalk with Rich and Vin: What Was Supposed to Happen in 2023 That Didn’t

Embedded Computing Design

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

By Vin D'Agostino

Founder & Principal

D'Agostino Industries Group, Inc.

January 19, 2024

This is the time of year for predictions: What do you think will happen in 2024? 
 

As you might expect, Rich and Vin take a different approach. They look at the things that were predicted for 2023, but didn’t actually pan out. Is AI the panacea that we expected? Maybe not. It’s likely that more partnerships must occur for this technology to match the hype. Tune in and let us know if you agree or disagree with our opinions.

 
Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

I seek to lead, enable, and empower teams to realize their true greatness. I have an extensive career in product development, hardware and software embedded systems design, matching technology to market needs, leading engineering and business teams, and solving manufacturing problems. These skills enable me to build great teams that can grow personally while driving impact.

