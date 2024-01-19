DevTalk with Rich and Vin: What Was Supposed to Happen in 2023 That Didn’t

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design By Vin D'Agostino Founder & Principal D'Agostino Industries Group, Inc.

This is the time of year for predictions: What do you think will happen in 2024?



As you might expect, Rich and Vin take a different approach. They look at the things that were predicted for 2023, but didn’t actually pan out. Is AI the panacea that we expected? Maybe not. It’s likely that more partnerships must occur for this technology to match the hype. Tune in and let us know if you agree or disagree with our opinions.