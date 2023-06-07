Embedded Computing Design

Did You Miss TI at Computex '23?

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

June 07, 2023

News

Image Credit: TI

Taipei, Taiwan. In case you missed it,  Sameer Wasson, vice president and general manager for Processors at Texas Instruments (TI), entertained the Computex 2023 attendees with his speech, "Making the Future of Embedded Possible" focusing on the next generation of trends, challenges, and solutions.

"Based on what we see in the industry and what we hear from our customers, three trends stand out as crucial capabilities that embedded designers are looking for: more integrated sensing capabilities; enabling edge AI in every embedded system; and ease of use so customers can get to market faster," said Sameer Wasson.

Utilizing AI at the edge lowers latency in data transmissions and saves on the cost of using cloud services. To deliver this solution, TI aims to answer the challenge of enabling general use machines to leverage the full advantage of current and future AI. TI is now offering its Edge AI Studio delivering a "no-code" tactic to adding AI to already functioning systems.

Wasson continued, "At TI, we are innovating to enable new capabilities in embedded design while reducing system cost and complexity."

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

