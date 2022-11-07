Embedded Computing Design Expands Its Popular Road to embedded world Program

Press Release

Scottsdale, AZ (November 7th 2022) -- Embedded Computing Design (ECD), the leading global media source covering IoT, AI/ML, Security, Power, and Industrial applications, today announced the global expansion of its popular “Road to embedded world” content series.

In conjunction with embedded world 2023, the series highlights key vendors, executives, and products that will be displayed at embedded world in Nuremberg, Germany.

“Our editorial team will produce blogs, podcasts, and videos highlighting the activities at the show,” states Rich Nass, EVP of Embedded Computing Design. “Our goal is to drive awareness and thought leadership around our industry’s largest global event.”

The embedded world Exhibition and Conference takes place in Nuremberg, on March 14-16, 2023.

“In the past year, we’ve generated more than 250 pieces of content around Embedded World on our web site, plus social platforms including Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram,” states Patrick Hopper, Publisher of Embedded Computing Design. “We look forward to expanding our embedded world coverage globally, highlighting some of the key exhibitors.”

See all of the Emebedded Computing Design content surrounding Embedded World.

To be included in the Road to embedded world, fill out the Road to Embedded World Request Form.

For editorial contributions, contact Rich Nass. And for additional information on ECD’s services around Embedded World, contact Patrick Hopper.

About Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Computing Design is a trusted partner for design and development information for the embedded community. Our content team communicates with the engineering community daily, through content channels that include blogs, design articles, podcasts, videos, news, and product information. Topic/application areas include industrial, IoT, automotive, AI/ML, security, automotive, medical/healthcare, consumer mass market, communications, and analog/power.