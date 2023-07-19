Embedded Executive: AI Is Not the Endgame, Ambarella

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

AI is here and it’s everywhere. However, AI is not the end game. AI is used to reach the end game, whatever that happens to be.

That’s somewhat of a paradigm shift for today’s design community who appear to be developing for the application of AI, when there really isn’t one. To confirm my thoughts, I spoke to Jérôme Gigot, a senior director of AIoT at Ambarella on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast. Tune in to hear what he had to say.