Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: AI Is Not the Endgame, Ambarella

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

July 19, 2023

Embedded Executive: AI Is Not the Endgame, Ambarella

AI is here and it’s everywhere. However, AI is not the end game. AI is used to reach the end game, whatever that happens to be.

That’s somewhat of a paradigm shift for today’s design community who appear to be developing for the application of AI, when there really isn’t one. To confirm my thoughts, I spoke to Jérôme Gigot, a senior director of AIoT at Ambarella on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast. Tune in to hear what he had to say.

 
Subscribe

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

More from Rich

Categories
AI & Machine Learning
Debug & Test
Image Credit: PLS
UDE 2023 Offers True Multi-Screen Multi-Core Debugging

July 19, 2023

MORE
Storage
Citadel C-ADV SED
Citadel C Series SSD's PBA Listed on NIAP Common Criteria Products in Evaluation List

July 18, 2023

MORE
Processing
Product of the Week: Advantech’s AIMB-592 Server-Grade Motherboard

July 17, 2023

MORE
Security
Image Credit: United Electronic Industries (UEI)
UEI Updates Cybersecurity for Aerospace and Defense Compliancy

July 19, 2023

MORE