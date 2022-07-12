IBASE Releases Railway Computer System Powered by Intel 10th Gen Intel® Core™

Taipei, Taiwan, June 30, 2022 - IBASE, a world leader in the manufacture of industrial computing products, is proud to release the MPT-8000AR railway computer system powered by Intel 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and certified with EN50155/EN45545 railway standard for electronic equipment and fire safety. Suitable for various smart AI transportation and rolling stock solutions, the rugged MPT-8000AR provides easy-to-use lockable M12 I/O connectors to ensure tight connections and stable data transmission under high shock and vibration environments and harsh operating temperature conditions.

The MPT-8000AR embedded system was developed for the Intelligent IoV (Internet of vehicles) market to ensure traffic safety and efficiency with real-time data collection and processing of captured events. It can be equipped with a MXM graphics module, video cameras and sensors for traffic signs recognition, speed control, obstacle detection, and collision avoidance. Aggregated traffic-related data can be transmitted to a traffic management center in a cloud or data server and exploited to maintain smooth traffic flow on the roads. When integrated with Intel® Movidius Vision Acceleration M.2 modules, the MPT-8000AR becomes a high-performance AI solution enabled with deep learning for intelligent surveillance deployments.

IBASE's MPT-8000AR comes standard with 16GB system memory expandable to 128GB, 10x GbE ports (8x with PoE), optional 2x 10GB LAN, WiFi 6 CNVi, dual WWAN, RAID 0/1/5 with up to four SATA devices, and USB Type-C with graphics output support. Measuring 482(W) x 308(D) x 132(H)mm, the platform also features a 3-axis G sensor that detects sudden motion changes, IP40 protection rating, RS485 isolation and a super capacitor that activates a last-message transmission during a power outage. The MPT-8000AR is now available with an Intel® Core™ i9 10900TE processor, 72V/110V DC power input, and 24VDC backup power source, both with heavy-duty power connectors. It is suitable for use with operating systems such as Win10 (64-bit), Win10 IoT Enterprise (64-bit) and Linux. For more information, please visit our website at www.ibase.com.tw.

MPT-8000AR FEATURES:

AI solution for transportation

Supports 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processors

Up to 10x GbE ports (8x with PoE capability)

Optional 10G LAN

Supports Intel® Movidius Vision Acceleration M.2 modules

Supports WiFi 6 CNVi, dual WWAN channels, RAID 0/1/5

1x USB Type-C with graphics output for quick setting and diagnostics

About IBASE Technology

IBASE Technology (TPEx: 8050) specializes in the design and manufacture of robust industrial PC products, delivering high-quality products and excellent service since its establishment in 2000. We carry out manufacturing and quality control at our own facilities in Taiwan that are ISO 9001, ISO 13485, and ISO 14001 certified. We also provide ODM/JDM services, tailoring products to customers' requirements. Current product offerings comprise x86- and RISC-based industrial motherboards, embedded systems, panel PCs, digital signage players, and network appliances for applications in the AIoT, automation, smart retail, transportation, networking, and medical sectors. For more information, please visit www.ibase.com.tw.

IBASE is a Titanium member of the Intel® Partner Alliance that offers exclusive resources for AI, cloud, high performance computing, and other solution areas to help plan, build, and deliver more customer value. As an Intel-recognized top-tier partner, IBASE works together with Intel and the ecosystem to deliver the most advanced products and solutions to our customers.

Contact Information:

IBASE Technology Inc.

11F, No. 3-1, Yuan Qu St., Nankang, Taipei, Taiwan, R.O.C. (Nankang Software Park)

Tel: 886-2-26557588

Email: [email protected]

www.ibase.com.tw

Media Contact:

Alice Chen, Senior Marketing Manager

[email protected]



