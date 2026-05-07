Embedded Computing Design

Implementing AI on RISC-V & Defining What We Really Mean by “AI”

By Embedded Insiders

May 07, 2026

Podcast

Implementing AI on RISC-V & Defining What We Really Mean by “AI”

In this episode of Embedded Insiders, Ken sits down with Andrea Gallo, CEO of RISC-V International, to discuss the company's upcoming RISC-V Summit in Bologna from June 8 - 11. They also recap this year's embedded world exhibition and conference, highlighting AI at the edge and industrial robotics as the top trends at the show. 

Next, Rich and Vin are back with another Dev Talk discussing the different definitions of AI, and recent news about Arm becoming a silicon provider.

But first, Ken and I are discussing upcoming travel to NI Connect in Fort Worth and Computex in Taipei. 

 

 
DevTalk Embedded Executive Embedded Insiders

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