Micron Ships 1γ-Based LPDDR5X, Enabling Mobile AI Applications

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

News

In a recent announcement that could have major impacts on the mobile computing space, Micron is shipping qualification samples of its first 1γ (1-gamma) node-based low-power double data rate 5X (LPDDR5X) memory.

The company says the memory is designed to accelerate AI applications on smartphones with its thin profile and incredible speeds. Delivering a LPDDR5X speed grade of 10.7 gigabits per second (Gbps), and up to a 20 percent power savings over the earlier models, Micron says the LPDDR5X can give smartphone users faster, smoother mobile experiences and longer battery life, no matter how much of a heavy user they are, up to and including data-intensive workloads like AI-powered translation or image generation.

Micron’s engineers have shrunk the LPDDR5X package size to offer what it’s saying is the industry’s thinnest package of 0.61 millimeters for the 8GB and 16GB 1γ-based LPDDR5X 496-ball packages. The small form factor is ideally suited to ultrathin or foldable smartphone designs, Micron said.

"Micron's 1-gamma node-based LPDDR5X memory is a game-changer for the mobile industry,” said Mark Montierth, corporate VP and GM of Micron’s Mobile and Client Business Unit. “This breakthrough technology delivers lightning-fast speeds and remarkable power efficiency — all within the industry’s thinnest LPDDR5X package — paving the way for exciting new smartphone designs. This solution demonstrates our commitment to empowering the ecosystem to create extraordinary mobile experiences."

To measure performance, Micron evaluated mobile AI response times from large language model Llama 2, based on 1γ LPDDR5X’s 10.7 Gbps bandwidth compared to 1β (1-beta) LPDDR5X’s 7.5 Gbps bandwidth, and found:

Responses are 30 percent faster when asking for location-based restaurant recommendations.

Results are more than 50 percent faster when translating a voice inquiry in English to text in Spanish to ask for directions.

Responses can be up to 25 percent faster when requesting car purchase recommendations based on vehicle type, affordability and certain infotainment and safety features.

This is also the company’s first mobile solution to leverage advanced EUV lithography, building on Micron’s February sampling of 1γ-based DDR5 memory for next-generation CPUs in the data center and client segments. Micron's optimized 1γ DRAM node leverages CMOS advancements like next-generation high-K metal gate technology for improved transistor performance and incorporates leading-edge EUV lithography for enhanced bit density.

Micron is currently sampling 1γ-based LPDDR5X 16 gigabyte (GB) products to select partners and will offer a wide range of capacities from 8GB to 32GB for use in 2026 flagship smartphones.