Product of the Week: DLAP-211-Orin Series and DLAP-411-Orin, NVIDIA Jetson Edge AI Platforms

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Edge computing solutions are designed to bridge the gap between artificial intelligence (AI) and devices at the edge of the network, providing low latency, high-performance AI, real-time processing, security, privacy, and much more.

Two NVIDIA Jetson Edge AI Platforms from ADLINK are equipped with features that do just that. The DLAP-211-Orin series is powered by the Jetson Orin System-on-Module (SoM) and can perform deep learning acceleration using the NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX/Nano module.

The DLAP-411-Orin edge AI inference platform is powered by the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin processing/inference engine, featuring the 8/12-core Carmel Arm 64-bit CPU and 1792/2048-Core Ampere GPU. Both aforementioned solutions have an available computer and development kit.

The DLAP-211-Orin Series (left) and DLAP-411-Orin (right), NVIDIA Jetson Edge AI Platforms

The DLAP-211-Orin Series and DLAP-411-Orin in Action

The DLAP-211-Orin series supports a compact, fanless design for use in industrial IoT applications like smart cities, automated optical inspection, machine vision inspection, retail, healthcare, autonomous vehicles, robotics, and more. The solution is available in various models, but consistent across each of them are the diverse I/O ports and expansion slots.

On the front panel, the DLAP-211-Orin series features one power, reset, and recovery button, in addition to one lockable HDMI, four USB 3.0 Type-A, and two 10/100/1000Mbps Ethernet. The back panel features one USB 2.0 OTG, one COM RS-232/RS-422/RS-485 serial port, and one 2.0b CAN Bus. The solution also supports a PCIe mini card slot and M.2 B key 2242 socket.

The DLAP-411-Orin is also available in two models, but both include the 64GB eMMC 5.1, in addition to a wide variety of I/O and expansion.

The DLAP-411-Orin also supports one power, reset, recovery button like the previous solutions, but includes one HDMI with a maximum resolution of 3840x2160 @ 60Hz, four USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, and four 10/100/1000Mbps Ethernets (Optional PoE support, IEEE 802.3af/at) on the front panel. Also on the front is an audio mic-in (Mono), line-out (Stereo), and two D-sub 26-pin connectors for GPIO, I2C, and SPI, supporting a cable for expansion.

The back panel I/O ports on the DLAP-411-Orin include a USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C (OTG), a COM RS-232/RS-422/RS-485 (DB9) serial port, and a 2.0b isolated (DB9) CAN Bus. The extension options support one M.2 M key 2242 and 2280 PCIe Gen4, one M.2 B key 3042 and 3052 for 5G/LTE, anM.2 E key 2230 for Wi-Fi 5/6, and a Micro SIM Slot, as well as Out-Of-Band (OOB) support for Ethernet and Wi-Fi.

Getting Started with the DLAP-211-Orin Series and DLAP-411-Orin

Both the DLAP-211-Orin Series and DLAP-411-Orin NVIDIA Jetson Edge AI platforms support the Linux Ubuntu 20.04 and Jetpack 5.1.2 operating systems. The DLAP-211 series supports a variety of SDKs, which include the EdgeGO and Allxon for remote device management, and EVA for vision AI.

The DLAP-411-Orin supports monitoring, alerts, and updates via Allxon, and device management via the Allxon DMS. There is also optional remote control offered by Allxon Out-Of-Band (OOB). Finally, the DLAP-411-Orin offers an edge-native and web-based platform for configuration, monitoring, and the consolidation of applications running on connected devices via EdgeGO.

Additional Resources: