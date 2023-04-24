Product of the Week: NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano Developer Kit

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

As the world moves toward more advanced, high-processing AI technologies for various safety-critical industries, it’s important to have reliable and energy-efficient solutions that enable the building and deployment of demanding AI applications like intelligent vision systems, robotics, and smart drones.

Designed for the previously mentioned use cases, the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano Developer Kit allows users to execute AI instructions efficiently with the 6-core Arm Cortex-A78AE CPU architecture v8.2, ideal for use in automotive and industrial applications. The CPU is also capable of processing 64 bits of data.

The NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano Developer Kit in Action

The NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano Developer Kit features the latest NVIDIA Ampere architecture, which provides 1024 NVIDIA CUDA cores for high-performance computing tasks such as graphics rendering and data analysis, while the 32 Tensor cores enable deep learning workload acceleration.

The kit features high-speed cache memory, with the processor providing a total of 5.5 MB of cache memory, with 1.5 MB of L2 cache and 4 MB of L3 cache. The main memory includes 8GB of 128-bit LPDDR5 with a maximum bandwidth of 68 GB/s. For storage, the developer kit provides an external microSD slot and two M.2 Key M external NVMe sockets.

The developer kit is equipped with the Jetson Orin Nano 8 GB module and a reference carrier board with two MIPI CSI-2 22-pin camera connectors, an M.2 Key with four PCIe Gen3 lanes, and a separate M.2 Key M with two PCIe Gen3 lanes available to the SSD.

The carrier board also features USB Type A with four USB 3.2 Gen2 and a USB Type C for debug and device mode, as well as a 40-pin expansion header for UART, SPI, I2S, I2C, and GPIO, as well as a 12-pin button header and 4-pin fan header DC power jack. Included is the bootable microSD card slot with UHS-1 for high-speed data transfer and SDR104 mode for a maximum data transfer rate of 104 MB/s.

For networking, the developer kit has an M.2-Key E based wireless networking module and the reference carrier board supplies one GbE Connector. For display, the board supports the DisplayPort 1.2 specification with the option for multiple displays with the Multi-Stream Transport feature.

The 100 mm x 79 mm x 21 mm NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano Developer Kit features a preassembled heatsink/fan and provides 7 W to 15 W of power via 19 V DC power supply.

Getting Started with the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano Developer Kit

The NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano Developer Kit is available now for $499. For more information and access to Jetson Orin Nano technical documentation, reference designs, and software, visit the Jetson Download Center.

Additional Resources: