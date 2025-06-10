Rich Nass Interviews Vikram Gupta with Synaptics at embedded world 2025
June 10, 2025
Video
It's been almost a year since Synaptics launched its Astra architecture. Hear what's happened to the AI platform since that time.
June 10, 2025
Video
It's been almost a year since Synaptics launched its Astra architecture. Hear what's happened to the AI platform since that time.
May 29, 2025
May 21, 2025
May 12, 2025
May 07, 2025
June 10, 2025
June 09, 2025
June 09, 2025
June 09, 2025
June 06, 2025
June 06, 2025
June 03, 2025
June 02, 2025
June 02, 2025
May 28, 2025
April 28, 2025
April 16, 2025
March 19, 2025
January 03, 2025