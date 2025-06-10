Embedded Computing Design

Rich Nass Interviews Vikram Gupta with Synaptics at embedded world 2025

June 10, 2025

Video

It's been almost a year since Synaptics launched its Astra architecture. Hear what's happened to the AI platform since that time.

Analog & Power
Selecting Current Sense Transformers for Switched-mode Power Supplies

June 1, 2025

IoT
Image Credit: AAEON
AAEON’s Manufacturing Expertise to Deliver Qualcomm Dragonwing Powered IoT to Market Faster

June 10, 2025

Processing
Image Credit: Trenz
Trenz and KR Partner to Better European FPGA SoM Supply Chain Resilience

June 10, 2025

HPC/Datacenters
Embedded Executive: AI Is an Energy Hog That We Have To Deal With | Empower Semiconductor

May 28, 2025

