Product of the Week: AAEON’s de next-RAP8-EZBOX for Industrial Robotics

By Tiera Oliver Assistant Managing Editor Embedded Computing Design

The industrial robotics landscape is continually evolving in response to increasing demands. Today’s modern robots must meet the requirements and continuous needs for smaller, more compact solutions in space-constrained environments, reliable system memory with high-performance operation that minimizes excessive energy consumption, and solutions that can react faster and make optimized decisions in safety-critical environments.

Designed to perform as the brain within industrial robotics solutions is the de next-RAP8-EZBOX from AAEON. The fully embedded platform is measured at 95.5mm x 69.5mm x 42.5mm/45.4mm and weighs 235g. The system is equipped with an onboard 13th Gen. Intel Core Series Processor, with a TDP of 15W, and supports an integrated Intel SoC.

The de next-RAP8-EZBOX in Action

To further accelerate neural network workloads and support high-performance computing tasks, the de next-RAP8-EXBOX is accompanied by the Intel Iris Xe Graphics and integrated Intel DL Boost. These Intel products aid in the processing of high-performance visuals and assist with robotic tasks that require low-latency AI inferencing.

Finally, the industrial hardware solution provides up to 10 cores and 12 threads of compute performance to assist with tasks like path planning, data processing, and vision-based inspection.

The embedded system provides an onboard LPDDR5x with up to 16GB of memory, in addition to full-function I/O with one HDMI 1.4b, one 2.5GbE RJ45, and GbE RJ45, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 x 2, one M.2 2280 M-Key x 1 (PCIe [x2]), and DC 12Vin. For Ethernet, the system supports one Intel Ethernet Connection I219-LM via GbE RJ-45, and one Intel Ethernet Controller I226-LM via 2.5GbE.

The de next-RAP8-EZBOX is most suitable for connection to different robotics subsystems, and supports key peripheral devices such as cameras, sensors, or microcontrollers. The aforementioned M.2 2280 M-Key slot is optimal for expansion for NVMe SSDs for high-speed read/write storage and legacy device adapters.

Getting Started with the de next-RAP8-EZBOX

The de next RAP8-EZBOX is equipped with both fan-assisted and passive heatsink cooling options, which support integration into fully sealed enclosures without risking overheating. The industrial solution is also designed to minimize heat output and energy draw via the 15W performance hybrid architecture CPU and LPDDR5x system memory.

The industrial robotics solution supports Windows 10 (64-bit) and Ubuntu 22.04.3 (Kernel 6.2) operating systems. The system’s operating temperature sits at 32°F ~ 140°F (0°C ~ 50°C) in 0.5 airflow/sec, with a storage temperature of -40°F ~ 176°F (-40°C ~ 80°C), and operating humidity of 0% ~ 90% relative humidity, non-condensing.

