SensiML Is Bringing the Development Community Closer With its Open-Source AutoML Solution for Edge AI

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: SensiML

Portland, Oregon. SensiML Corporation launched its open-source initiative Piccolo AI. The initiative, announced earlier last month, is live and contains a suite of resources to support the broader developer community. sensiml.org acts as the key hub for all project-related information, updates, and documentation. For more designer support, SensiML released a dedicated public forum at forum.sensiml.org to ease discussions, collaborations, and knowledge sharing amongst developers.

The GitHub repository at github.com/sensiml/piccolo delivers free access to the AutoML codebase. By utilizing this repository, users can take advantage of cutting-edge technology for their projects and help drive the ongoing improvement and innovation for Edge AI solutions.

“We are thrilled to make our AutoML solution available as an open-source project,” said Chris Rogers, CEO of SensiML. “This launch is a significant milestone in our mission to democratize access to AI technology and enable developers to create powerful, intelligent edge solutions with greater ease and efficiency. We believe that the collaborative power of the open-source community will drive rapid advancements in edge AI technology.”

Developers, researchers, and AI enthusiasts can now access the first open-source AutoML solution for IoT edge AI designed to streamline the creation of intelligent sensor algorithms at the edge.

To get started visit sensiml.org. For discourse and support, join the community forum at forum.sensiml.org. Access code and participate at github.com/sensiml/piccolo.

For more information, visit https://sensiml.com.