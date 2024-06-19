Visiting the AVerMedia Booth At COMPUTEX

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

No trip to COMPUTEX would be complete without a visit to the AVerMedia booth. And as usual, the products and demos on display did not disappoint. If you’re not familiar with Taiwan-based AVerMedia, the company has been designing and manufacturing leading-edge AV peripherals and professional capturing, streaming, and embedded vision solutions for about 30 years. That would also include high-definition video and real-time AV products.

Note that AVerMedia has found itself on the Embedded Computing Design pages on a regular basis. For example, the company displayed a host of leading-edge products at the recent embedded world trade show in Nuremberg, Germany.

The AVerMedia Engineering Kit D131LON, built with NVIDIA’s Jetson Orin Nano module, brings next-level AI performance and power-efficient capability for all autonomous machines. This efficient SoM makes advanced analytics possible while providing the ability to handle a host of other embedded IoT applications. And finally, there was the AI Box PC, also powered by an NVIDIA processor, designed to facilitate the early detection of cancer.

Coming back to COMPUTEX, AVerMedia looked to focus on the hardware development process and offered a bunch of demos within the booth. One of the demos showed a video-to-text application. It’s based on an NVIDIA solution using large-language models (LLMs). If you’re not familiar with LLMs, they’re used in conjunction with AI programs that take advantage of deep learning to perform natural language processing tasks. The LLMs are trained on large amounts of text data to recognize and generate content. LLMs are built on a neural network that provides the ability to mimic human speech patterns and combine information with different styles and tones.

A second demo displayed a facial recognition feature. I was impressed with its accuracy, as it pegged my age, gender, and mood perfectly. This demo was co-designed with AVerMedia partner, OpenZeka, an expert in AI platforms based on NVIDIA solutions.

On the product front, amongst many other things, AVerMedia showed:

Four carrier boards: the EN715, the D133, the D115W, and the D315.

Four box PCs: the D133OXB/ONB, the D115WOXB/ONB, the D315AOP, and the D135OXB/OXQ

The EN715 standard carrier board provides full support for NVIDIA’s Jetson Nano/TX2 NX/Xavier NX modules. It offers 2x two-lane MIPI CSI-2 camera input or one four-lane MIPI CSI-2 camera input, a 20-pin expansion header, and a micro-SD card slot. The D133 carrier board can handle NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX/Orin Nano modules. Measuring 90 by 76 by 27 mm, it is quite flexible in terms of the I/O and power cycling that’s allowed.

As a standard carrier board, the D133 comes equipped with an NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX/Orin Nano Module. It has the same measurements as the aforementioned EN715 and operates in the operating temperature range of -40°C to +85°C. Its vast I/O includes two GbE RJ-45s, two USB 3.2, and dual four-lane MIPI CSI-2.

The D315 model operates with various NVIDIA modules, based on the specific needs of the customer. It can operate in a wide temperature range, from -25°C to +65°C. The ON135B is powered by an NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano module and features a host of I/O, including 2x GbE, 2x USB 3.0, 3x RS232, 1x RS485, and 2x CAN bus.

The D135 is the industry's first Jetson IP67-rated Box PC that seamlessly integrates AVerMedia's OOB module with Allxon’s device management system. It can operate in a wide temperature range, from -40°C to +80°C. The D135OXD is powered by an NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX module and features a host of waterproof I/O, including 2x GbE(PoE), 2x USB 3.0, 2x CAN bus, and 8xGMSL. Finally, it supports 4G/5G, GSP, and WIFI 6E.

The bottom line is that AVerMedia continues to push out leading-edge products, and a visit to the booth at COMPUTEX was worth the trip.

