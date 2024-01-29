AVerMedia: D131LON 4G

Embedded Computing Design

January 29, 2024

Image Credit: AVerMedia

Product Description:

AVerMedia Engineering Kit D131LON built with NVIDIA®️ Jetson Orin™️ Nano module, which brings next-level AI performance and power-efficient capability for all autonomous machines. This efficient SoM makes advanced analytics possible while providing the ability to handle a host of other embedded IoT applications.

Highlights:

  • 1 x 2 Lane MIPI CSI-2 Camera input
  • 1 x M.2. E key 2230 for Wi-Fi (AC9260)
  • 4 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5G) Type A
  • 1 x 4Kp30 HDMI output for Orin Nano
  • Operating temperature: 0°C ~ 65°C
  • Dimension: 113mm(W) x 105mm(L) x 10.8mm(H)/Weight: 220g

Product Website Link:https://www.avermedia.com/tw/professional/product-detail/D131LOX_D131LON

Datasheet Link:https://www.avermedia.com/tw/professional/product-detail/D131LOX_D131LON

Buy It Now Link:https://www.avermedia.com/support/contact

