A Holistic Approach to Energy-Efficient System-on-Chip (SoC) Design

Whitepaper

It takes a great deal of energy to power the modern world, and demand grows every day.

This is especially true for electronics, where ever increasing automation and more intelligent devices incessantly demand more power. Many applications that use chips face a variety of pressures for reduced power consumption and better energy efficiency. In response, the semiconductor and electronic design automation (EDA) industries have developed a wide range of techniques to meet these requirements.

This white paper provides some background on the problem, describes some of the available technologies to help and presents a holistic solution for energy efficiency through the system-on-chip (SoC) design flow, from architecture to signoff.