Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Paul Beckmann, CTO, DSP Concepts

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

March 30, 2022

Applications that require high-quality audio are fraught with issues.

It may be a video conference call with lots of background noise or people that are too close or too far from the microphone. Or it could be an audio-enabled appliance that just can’t seem to get it right. But that’s changing, according to Paul Beckmann, the CTO and Founder of DSP Concepts. Paul was my guest on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast and he is behind a lot of these techniques that are driving the latest audio technologies.

 

 
Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

