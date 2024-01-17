Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Timing is Everything, But You Probably Weren't Aware of That, SiTime

January 17, 2024

Timing devices within embedded systems are likely the most important components that you don’t know anything about. That’s a paraphrase from Piyush Sevalia, a Vice President at SiTime, and it’s certainly very true.
 

When you get into 5G applications, the effects are often working against you, like use in extreme temperatures, or in ruggedized applications. This makes the tolerances even more difficult to match. What to do? Your first step is to check out this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

 
