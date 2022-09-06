Magnachip Unveils Third-Generation 200V MV MOSFETs
September 06, 2022
News
Magnachip Semiconductor introduced its third- generation 200V Medium Voltage (MV) Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) for Light Electric Vehicles (LEV) motor controllers and industrial power supplies.
According to the company, the capacitance was reduced by 50% compared to the previous generation 100V MV MOSFET and the enhanced design of the core cell and termination helps lower RDS(on)* and total gate charge** to achieve a high figure of merit.
The third-generation MOSFETs are available in surface mount device TO-Leadless Package (TOLL), M2PAK, and TO-220 of a through-hole type respectively to reduce product size and enhance heat dissipation. Furthermore, the energy efficiency of these MOSFETs features fast switching and high power density. Coupled with a guaranteed operating junction temperature from -55°C up to 175°C and a high level of avalanche ruggedness, these MOSFETs are well-suited for LEV motor controllers and industrial power supplies requiring high efficiency and stable power supply.
*RDS(on): On resistance, the resistance value between the drain and the source of MOSFETs during on-state operation.
**Total gate charge (Qg): the amount of charge required to be injected into the gate electrode to turn ON (drive) the MOSFET.
Magnachip has introduced three new 200V MV MOSFETs, which are well-suited for LEV motor controllers (such as those for e-bikes) and industrial power supplies:
|
Model
|
VDS [V]
|
RDS(on),max [mOhm] at VGS=10V
|
Package
|
MDT20N109PTRH
|
200V
|
10.9mΩ
|
TOLL
|
MDY20N113PTRH
|
200V
|
11.3mΩ
|
M2PAK
|
MDP20N116PTTH
|
200V
|
11.6mΩ
|
TO-220
Product feature highlights:
- low RDS(on) and switching loss
- great heat dissipation performance
- guaranteed operating junction temperature from -55°C up to 175°C
- a wide range of application, such as LEVs, battery management systems and switch mode power supplies
For more information, visit www.magnachip.com.