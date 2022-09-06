Magnachip Unveils Third-Generation 200V MV MOSFETs

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Magnachip Semiconductor introduced its third- generation 200V Medium Voltage (MV) Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) for Light Electric Vehicles (LEV) motor controllers and industrial power supplies.

According to the company, the capacitance was reduced by 50% compared to the previous generation 100V MV MOSFET and the enhanced design of the core cell and termination helps lower RDS(on)* and total gate charge** to achieve a high figure of merit.

The third-generation MOSFETs are available in surface mount device TO-Leadless Package (TOLL), M2PAK, and TO-220 of a through-hole type respectively to reduce product size and enhance heat dissipation. Furthermore, the energy efficiency of these MOSFETs features fast switching and high power density. Coupled with a guaranteed operating junction temperature from -55°C up to 175°C and a high level of avalanche ruggedness, these MOSFETs are well-suited for LEV motor controllers and industrial power supplies requiring high efficiency and stable power supply.

*RDS(on): On resistance, the resistance value between the drain and the source of MOSFETs during on-state operation.

**Total gate charge (Qg): the amount of charge required to be injected into the gate electrode to turn ON (drive) the MOSFET.

Magnachip has introduced three new 200V MV MOSFETs, which are well-suited for LEV motor controllers (such as those for e-bikes) and industrial power supplies:

Model VDS [V] RDS(on),max [mOhm] at VGS=10V Package MDT20N109PTRH 200V 10.9mΩ TOLL MDY20N113PTRH 200V 11.3mΩ M2PAK MDP20N116PTTH 200V 11.6mΩ TO-220

Product feature highlights:

low RDS(on) and switching loss

great heat dissipation performance

guaranteed operating junction temperature from -55°C up to 175°C

a wide range of application, such as LEVs, battery management systems and switch mode power supplies

