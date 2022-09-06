Embedded Computing Design

Magnachip Unveils Third-Generation 200V MV MOSFETs

September 06, 2022

Magnachip Semiconductor introduced its third- generation 200V Medium Voltage (MV) Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) for Light Electric Vehicles (LEV) motor controllers and industrial power supplies. 

According to the company, the capacitance was reduced by 50% compared to the previous generation 100V MV MOSFET and the enhanced design of the core cell and termination helps lower RDS(on)* and total gate charge** to achieve a high figure of merit.

The third-generation MOSFETs are available in surface mount device TO-Leadless Package (TOLL), M2PAK, and TO-220 of a through-hole type respectively to reduce product size and enhance heat dissipation. Furthermore, the energy efficiency of these MOSFETs features fast switching and high power density. Coupled with a guaranteed operating junction temperature from -55°C up to 175°C and a high level of avalanche ruggedness, these MOSFETs are well-suited for LEV motor controllers and industrial power supplies requiring high efficiency and stable power supply. 

*RDS(on): On resistance, the resistance value between the drain and the source of MOSFETs during on-state operation.

**Total gate charge (Qg): the amount of charge required to be injected into the gate electrode to turn ON (drive) the MOSFET.

Magnachip has introduced three new 200V MV MOSFETs, which are well-suited for LEV motor controllers (such as those for e-bikes) and industrial power supplies:

Model

VDS [V]

RDS(on),max [mOhm] at VGS=10V

Package

MDT20N109PTRH

200V

10.9mΩ

TOLL

MDY20N113PTRH

200V

11.3mΩ

M2PAK

MDP20N116PTTH

200V

11.6mΩ

TO-220

Product feature highlights:

  • low RDS(on) and switching loss
  • great heat dissipation performance
  • guaranteed operating junction temperature from -55°C up to 175°C 
  • a wide range of application, such as LEVs, battery management systems and switch mode power supplies 

For more information, visit www.magnachip.com.

