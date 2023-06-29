New Compact 850-Watt MPR-Series Rectifier from ABB
June 29, 2023
News
ABB Power Conversion extended its MPR-series rectifier family, adding two 850-watt MPR0812 power supplies. The MPR0812TEX12Z01A leverages forward air flow while the MPR0812TER12Z02A supports reverse air flow. To aid in more power, less space, the rectifiers are designed in a 1.57" high by 9" long by 2.5" wide form. The devices meet Class B radiated and conducted emissions requirements.
Also highlighted on the rectifiers is auto re-boot commands, allowing for off and on with a PMBus command assisting remote system firmware updates. With superior power density, they deliver 20% more power than the 750W MPR0712.
Rectifiers at a Glance:
- Universal 90-264 volts (V) AC input
- 12V output voltage
- 850W output power
- Efficiencies greater than 90% (Platinum rating)
- Low fan noise at low load (approximately 15% quieter than MPR712)
Applications
- 12V distributed power architectures
- Datacom/telecom applications
- Routers/switches
- Test and measure equipment
- 24V industrial applications
- Audio and video broadcasting
For more information, visit abbpowerconversion.com.