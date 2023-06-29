New Compact 850-Watt MPR-Series Rectifier from ABB

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: ABB

ABB Power Conversion extended its MPR-series rectifier family, adding two 850-watt MPR0812 power supplies. The MPR0812TEX12Z01A leverages forward air flow while the MPR0812TER12Z02A supports reverse air flow. To aid in more power, less space, the rectifiers are designed in a 1.57" high by 9" long by 2.5" wide form. The devices meet Class B radiated and conducted emissions requirements.

Also highlighted on the rectifiers is auto re-boot commands, allowing for off and on with a PMBus command assisting remote system firmware updates. With superior power density, they deliver 20% more power than the 750W MPR0712.

Rectifiers at a Glance:

Universal 90-264 volts (V) AC input

12V output voltage

850W output power

Efficiencies greater than 90% (Platinum rating)

Low fan noise at low load (approximately 15% quieter than MPR712)

Applications

12V distributed power architectures

Datacom/telecom applications

Routers/switches

Test and measure equipment

24V industrial applications

Audio and video broadcasting

For more information, visit abbpowerconversion.com.