Precision Validation and Optimization in Battery Management Systems with New dSPACE Solution

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

dSPACE is launching a modular system concept for testing battery management systems. The new solution will let users test modern battery systems with overall voltages of up to 1,500 V.

Its core component is a high-precision cell voltage emulation board. The new BMS solution is designed to integrate seamlessly into the tried-and-tested SCALEXIO technology and can be configured to meet the requirements of each individual customer. When combined with the simulation software ASM Electric Components, which provides a comprehensive library of battery models, it can be used immediately. Its field of application ranges from the development and validation of battery systems for electromobility to energy storage systems for modern power grids.

High-performance energy storage systems are gaining in importance for electromobility and a variety of other industrial applications, where increasingly demanding performance requirements call for battery systems with ever higher voltages. The modular system design has been designed specifically for these and further requirements. The low-latency, real-time-capable integration of the cell voltage emulation to the SCALEXIO system via IOCNET allows for quick updates of the individually emulated cell voltages independent of the number of cells and size of the battery. It is also possible to integrate FPGA applications for faster interaction with the BMS under test. This opens up new ways to emulate online electrochemical impedance spectroscopy with high precision.

The new cell voltage emulation board ensures cell voltage generation with high precision, down to 300 µV. With the support of peak currents of up to 20 A per channel and high-precision current measurement, sophisticated cell balancing scenarios can be emulated. Integrated fault simulation lets users simulate electrical faults such as short circuits or cable breaks as well as defective battery cells. dSPACE plans to successively complement the modular system design for testing BMS systems with additional emulation boards, for example, for emulating temperatures and high voltages.

The modular concept makes the system scalable and flexible. Moreover, a new safety compartment concept makes it ideal to wire the cell channels, reduces the length of the wires to the test system, and allows for calibration of the individual cells.

For more information, visit: www.dspace.com/en/inc/home/applicationfields/stories/emobility/battery-management-systems.cfm