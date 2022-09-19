Trameto Releases the Severn, A POC Solution for Micro- Energy Harvesting

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by Trameto To advance the development of next generation wireless autonomous sensors while minimizing battery exchanges, Trameto released the Severn.

Chepstow, UK. Trameto announced the Severn platform, a compact proof-of-concept solution that can be used as a prototype for assessing and producing consistent micro-power source from ambient light and heat.

The epicenter of the compact Severn platform, the TM2040 four-input, smart energy harvesting power management integrated circuit (EH PMIC) includes maximum of four harvesters that can be used as inputs without the need of extra interface modules. The harvesters can be connected individually, four of the same, or a mix of each, to the EH PMIC, with the ability to produce microwatts to milliwatts of power.

When connected, the TM2040’s inputs automatically work with the connected harvester to capture the most energy uniting it from each harvester into a general library. At full capacity, the Severn sends 1.8V DC with a controlled supply to 15mA making it capable of energizing wireless IoT sensors.

Huw Davies, CEO of Trameto, said: “The Severn platform is an example of how to create a reliable power supply for an edge IoT device from ambient light and/or heat in a compact form-factor, and showcases the TM2040's ability to simultaneously and effectively manage the energy from multiple harvesters.”

A thermoelectric generator (TEG), air heatsink, and a photovoltaic (PV) harvester are included in the case. The solution is held in place by magnets that attach to the surface when in conjunction with the TEG.

For additional harvester inputs and delivery of output power, daughter boards are provided. For displayed information, a Windows GUI is available for displaying information for end users.

The Severn user guide can be downloaded at trameto.com/resources/.