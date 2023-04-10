Littelfuse Delivers Single-Chip eFuse Protection ICs

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Littelfuse

Chicago, Illinois. Littelfuse released four flexible circuit protection devices in the eFuse Protection ICs product line. The semiconductor-based eFuse Protection ICs are developed for a variety of power inputs including 3.3V to 28V with reliable embedded security. The fuses protect from inrush current, overvoltage, overcurrent, and short circuit. Real-time diagnostics is supported as well as under voltage lockout (UVLO), overtemperature protection, reverse current blocking, and soft start.

Flexibility is important when designing, the devices enable developers to adjust and limit current as their environment requires. "The expanded eFuse Protection ICs product line delivers clear performance advantages for electronics designers," said Bernie Hsieh, Assistant Product Manager of the Protection Semiconductor Business team at Littelfuse. "Compared to traditional fuse, PTCs, power switches, and discrete solutions like Schottky diode and MOSFET combinations, the eFuses provide exceptional integration, adjustability, flexibility, and reliable protection features in highly compact form factors that save PC board space."

eFuse Protection ICs:

LS0504EDD12 - 5V, 4A, low Ron power distribution load switch, DFN1.2x1.6 package

LS12052BD33 - 18V, 5A, overvoltage and blocking FET control, DFN2x2 package

LS2405IDD23 - 24V, 5A, very low forward voltage diode, low profile 8 lead DFN 2x3 package

LS24062RQ23 - 28V, 6A, bidirectional, dual port independent current limit setting, 16 lead QFN 2.5x3.2 package

Application areas include:

Bluetooth devices

USB Type-C cables

Enterprise servers

Power tools

Industry

POS

For more information, visit littelfuse.com.